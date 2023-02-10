Menu Content

Self-testing No Longer Encouraged for Students, School Faculty

Written: 2023-02-10 14:58:52Updated: 2023-02-10 15:34:34

Self-testing No Longer Encouraged for Students, School Faculty

Photo : YONHAP News

Self-testing for COVID-19 will no longer be a recommendation for students and school faculty.

The education ministry announced new quarantine rules on Friday for kindergartens as well as elementary, middle and high schools in addition to special education schools ahead of the 2023 school year.

The ministry explained that it decided to adjust the rules to facilitate a return to normalcy in schools and ease the burden imposed by quarantine on students and staff.

Under the new rules, entering information on the “Self-Diagnosis App” will only be recommended if a person is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for the virus or is waiting for PCR test results after a family member has tested positive.

Students who fall under this category will not be marked as absent in their school records but will have to submit documents proving they were sick with COVID-19 when they return to class.

Also under the new rules, the standard temperature checks conducted on all students and faculty will no longer be mandatory, and plastic dividers will not be required in cafeterias.
