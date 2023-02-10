Lawmaker Fined for Embezzling Funds for Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang has been handed a fine for embezzling donations from an advocacy group representing victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.The Seoul Western District Court on Friday slapped a 15 million-won fine on Youn, who stood trial on charges of fraud and violating the subsidies management law.The court acknowledged that she had in fact embezzled some 17 trillion won from funds deposited in the council's account as well as her personal account but found her not guilty of violating the donation collection law and other charges.The prosecution had demanded a five-year prison term, accusing the lawmaker of privately using donations raised by citizens that were meant for elderly sex slavery victims.Youn headed the civic group the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery before winning a parliamentary seat in 2020.