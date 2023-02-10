Pres. Office: Deutsch Motors Ruling Invalidates DP Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the latest court ruling on the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation case has proven that claims by the main opposition Democratic Party are false.The top office issued the stance on Friday regarding the court verdict on the former head of Deutsch Motors Kwon Oh-soo and his accomplices, who received suspended sentences or fines.The office highlighted the part of the ruling on one related figure to whom stock trading was entrusted by first lady Kim Keon-hee stating that the statute of limitations has expired, noting that the DP had claimed otherwise.The office also mentioned how the court labeled the case as "failed stock manipulation" and acquitted one heavyweight investor, saying that the individual is not an accomplice regardless of whether or not they was aware of the price manipulation.The DP has long alleged the first lady's involvement in the case.