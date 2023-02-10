China Says it Will Actively Consider Normalizing Visa Issuance on S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing says it will actively consider normalizing visa issuance for South Koreans in response to Seoul's announcement to resume short-term visas for arrivals from China from Saturday.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing on Friday that South Korea’s move to ease visa restrictions on China is the right step to reduce obstacles to bilateral people-to-people exchanges.She added that Beijing will positively consider resuming the issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans to match Seoul's decision and expressed hope that the measures will lead to more convenient and normalized personnel exchange.Earlier Friday, South Korea announced it will restart issuing visas from Saturday as China's spike in COVID-19 infection appears to have begun to stabilize.In early January, Seoul imposed tougher entry restrictions on arrivals from China amid a resurgence in the country. Beijing balked at the move and adopted similar measures against travelers from South Korea in a retaliatory move.Announcing its decision earlier on Friday, health authorities in Seoul noted that the number of Chinese arrivals testing positive has dropped to the one-percent range.