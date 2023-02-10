PPP Calls on DP Chief to Sincerely Take Part in Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has called on main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to stop harping on conspiracy theories and sincerely take part in prosecutors questioning.PPP spokesperson Yang Kum-hee made the remarks as Lee appeared before prosecutors for the second time on Friday in connection to a land development scandal. Lee’s appearance on Friday comes after his first on January 28, during which he was grilled for 12 hours.Yang noted that Lee's candid response to questioning is the least he and his party can do and described the party chief’s comments on his arrival as "ludicrous." Lee has more than once claimed that people without power are found guilty while those with power rarely do.The ruling party said that Lee has only himself to blame for the second summons which he could have avoided if he had responded sincerely during the first round of questioning.The party's policy chief Sung Il-jong said the opposition leader does not seem to have the slightest regret or shame before the Korean people and slammed him for playing the victim.Before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday, Lee claimed that the state agency has yet to find evidence to back allegations against him despite prolonging the investigation and manipulating testimonies.