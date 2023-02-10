Menu Content

Jeju Urges Further Easing of COVID-19 Rules on Chinese Travelers

Written: 2023-02-10 18:48:32Updated: 2023-02-10 18:54:49

Photo : YONHAP News

Governor of Jeju Island Oh Young-hun has asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to ease COVID-19 testing rules on Chinese travelers in a bid to boost local tourism.

According to the self-governing province on Friday, the governor made the appeal during a meeting on central and provincial cooperation held in North Jeolla Province. He urged the government to ease quarantine regulations even further following an announcement by Seoul to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China.

According to Jeju officials, President Yoon who also attended the meeting positively assessed a possible resumption of direct flights between Jeju and China.

Since early January, as part of tightened entry measures, flights from China are all routed to Incheon International Airport.

Jeju authorities plan to consult with the foreign and transport ministries to ease those rules and have flights from China directly land on the resort island.
