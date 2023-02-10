Menu Content

SM Founder's Stake Sale to Hybe Likely Reflects Internal Dispute

Written: 2023-02-10 19:16:28Updated: 2023-02-10 19:22:27

Photo : YONHAP News

SM Entertainment's founder and major shareholder Lee Soo-man's decision to sell his stake to rival agency Hybe, which manage mega K-pop  group BTS, reflects an exacerbated internal dispute within the top music label and management agency.

According to music industry sources on Friday, Lee has been mulling on a possible stake sale to a number of potential buyers including Hybe, Kakao and CJ while actual negotiations were held with the latter two.

But as talks drageed on, the agency's senior management began to sideline Lee, especially as Kakao secured a nine percent stake in the company. 

As Lee's sense of crisis worsened, Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk reached out to personally discuss the matter which thereafter swiftly progressed.

Hybe also denied speculation that Lee will take on a managerial or producing role at SM by saying that for the next three years, he can only take part in producing projects overseas and not in Korea. Lee also agreed to entrust his voting rights to Hybe at this year's shareholders meeting.
