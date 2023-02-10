UN: 130 Global Rescue Teams Operating in Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

The international community is accelerating efforts to help victims in earthquake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.According to the United Nations on Friday, some 130 global rescue teams are currently operating in the affected areas in Türkiye while another 57 teams are on their way.Teams from the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination have also been dispatched to both countries to assist and coordinate rescue operations, according to Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.Other UN agencies are also sending relief supplies. Fourteen trucks carrying another batch of supplies from the International Organization for Migration arrived in Syria on Friday while the World Food Programme handed out emergency food to 115-thousand people in Türkiye and Syria over the course of four days.The World Health Organization has delivered medicine and emergency surgery kits while the UN Population Fund has provided hygiene supplies for women.Meanwhile, the Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest, which has been hit hard by the earthquake, but added the distribution must be monitored by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Red Crescent.