Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Saturday resumed the issuance of short-term visas for travelers from China.However other quarantine measures, including mandatory pre-boarding and post-entry COVID-19 tests, remain in place.Earlier Friday, Seoul announced that it will end the visa restriction early and restart issuing visas from Saturday citing China's stabilizing COVID-19 situation and the infection rate among arrivals from China dropping to the one-percent range.In early January, Seoul imposed tougher entry restrictions on arrivals from China amid a resurgence in the country. Beijing balked at the move and adopted similar measures against travelers from South Korea in a retaliatory move.Following Seoul's latest decision, Beijing said it will actively consider normalizing visa issuance for South Koreans.