DP Chief Questioned for 11 Hours in Corruption Probe

Written: 2023-02-11 13:31:47Updated: 2023-02-11 13:38:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has returned home after eleven hours of questioning by the prosecution in connection to a land development scandal.
 
Leaving the prosecutors’ office at 10:35 p.m. Friday, Lee said he was not presented with any new evidence except for inconsistent statements from related figures.
 
He stressed the unfairness of the probe and called on the prosecution to use its resources on more important cases.
 
In the latest grilling, prosecutors prepared 200 pages of questions for Lee, asking him follow-up questions to his previously submitted written statement, as well as about corruption allegations involving close aides.
 
The opposition leader reportedly maintained the stance that his written statement serves as answers to the questioning and denied any knowledge about allegations concerning his confidants.
 
The prosecution is reviewing an arrest warrant request by combining the land development scandal and a separate bribery case involving a municipal football club, both of which relate to Lee's years as mayor of Seongnam City.
