Photo : YONHAP News

Late Air Force noncommissioned officer Lee Ye-ram’s suicide has been recognized as a line of duty death.Lee took her own life after being sexually abused by a superior.The Air Force held a meeting on Thursday and reached the decision nearly two years after her death.Making the announcement, the Air Force vowed to do its best to mourn the master sergeant's death and comfort her bereaved family. The recognition makes Lee eligible for burial at a national cemetery.Serving in the 20th Fighter Wing, Lee filed a report in March 2021, saying she was molested by a superior after which she transferred to another unit.She took her own life two months later amid pressure from the assailant and other senior officers.