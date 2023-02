Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Lee Hae-in has won gold at the International Skating Union(ISU)'s Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, the first such feat in 14 years since Kim Yu-na.Lee earned 141-point-71 points, her season best, in the women's single free skating program at Broadmoor World Arena in the U.S. state of Colorado on Friday, local time. Combined with her short program score from the previous day, where she ranked sixth, Lee landed a total score of 210-point-84 points to take the gold.Fellow South Koreans Kim Ye-lim, who finished first in the short program, won the silver and Kim Chae-yeon finished in fourth.The bronze went to Japan's ​Mone Chiba after Isabeau Levito of the U.S., who was the runner up in the short program, dropped out of the free skating competition.