A case of African swine fever has been confirmed at a pig farm in Yangyang in Gangwon Province.Authorities said on Sunday that the deadly animal virus was found at the farm, which reported that 23 pigs had died.Authorities immediately implemented emergency quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus, dispatching an initial response team and an epidemiological survey team to disinfect and contain the area.Quarantine authorities also issued a 48-hour standstill order for all pig farms and slaughterhouses in Gangwon Province, except the Cheorwon area.Authorities will cull pigs at the affected farm, conduct tests at farms within a ten-kilometer radius of that initial farm, and carry out epidemiological studies.