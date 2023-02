Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States held a joint exercise last week to counter the growing threat posed by North Korea's small drones.According to the U.S. Air Force in South Korea on Sunday, the allies staged a combined counter-drone drill at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province last Tuesday.The joint drills reportedly entailed practicing with a dronebuster and K2C1 assault rifles to shoot down a simulated enemy drone. The dronebuster is a radio frequency jammer that can neutralize enemy drones.The U.S. military released photos showing South Korean soldiers aiming at the enemy drone in the training exercise.The counter-drone exercise was part of the allies' combined military drills held from last Sunday to Thursday at Gunsan Air Base.