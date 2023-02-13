Vice Foreign Minister Departs for Talks with US, Japan in Washington

Photo : KBS News

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong said on Sunday that the government is continuing efforts to resolve the issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor through a series of high-level consultations with Tokyo.The vice minister made the remarks to reporters on Sunday before departing for the United States for a trilateral meeting of the vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan.Cho reportedly said that it is a bit premature to speculate on when the two nations could draw a conclusion on the compensation issue.Cho is scheduled to attend the trilateral talks in Washington on Monday before separate bilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Park Jin will participate in the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany from Friday to Sunday, amid speculation that he will hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the conference.