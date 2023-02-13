COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 6 Months to 4 Years to Begin Monday

Photo : KBS News

Starting Monday, the government will begin vaccinating infants and children aged under five against COVID-19.According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force's announcement on Sunday, same-day vaccination will be available for those aged six months through four years old from Monday.The move aims to protect children deemed at high risk of infection. Children that have a weakened immune system or suffering from an underlying disease are strongly advised to get vaccinated.The Pfizer vaccine, specifically developed for children, will be used for this age group. Three rounds of the shot are to be administered, with an eight-week interval between each shot.Vaccination for the age group will be offered at about 840 medical institutions across the nation, including 63 general hospitals.Advance reservations for the age group opened on January 30, with the vaccination for those who made reservations set to begin on March 20.