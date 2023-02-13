Vice FM Declines to Predict Timeline on Forced Labor Compensation Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong has indicated that it is still too early to tell when Seoul and Tokyo can reach a consensus on the issue of compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Talking with reporters upon his arrival in Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. on Sunday, Cho said it would be good to resolve the issue swiftly but added that South Korea is not in a position to say when it will be able to complete negotiations with Japan.Noting that many talks have been held so far between the two parties, he said they managed to narrow the differences in opinion in certain areas, but not in others.Asked about specific points of contention, the vice minister declined to comment in detail, saying a comprehensive agreement should be made before he can talk about it.South Korea and Japan have been continuing negotiations over Seoul’s proposal to use a public foundation in South Korea to pay compensation to the victims, who had won lawsuits against two Japanese firms.Cho said that the issue will likely be a focus of his talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, when they hold a one-on-one meeting in the U.S. later this week.Cho is visiting the U.S. for a trilateral meeting of the vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in Washington on Monday before separate bilateral meetings with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.