Scores of Side Effects of Antiviral COVID-19 Pills Reported

Photo : KBS News

Scores of side effects have been reported among those treated with oral COVID-19 drugs in South Korea.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday, the number of consultations over the ill effects of antiviral pills reached 86 as of the end of last month, including 78 cases related to Pfizer's Paxlovid and eight involving Merck Sharp & Dohme’s Lagevrio.Nine more cases related to Paxlovid are currently in progress, the ministry said.The side effects, however, are not currently eligible for state compensation due to the absence of related laws. Although several bills have been proposed to revise the public health crisis management law and enable compensation, parliamentary deliberations are reportedly stalled.Since being administered in the nation as an emergency COVID-19 treatment since 2021, such antiviral pills have been reported to produce a foul taste in the mouth, diarrhea, high blood pressure and dizziness among other side effects.