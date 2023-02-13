Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Near 8-Month Low at 5,174

Written: 2023-02-13 10:07:39Updated: 2023-02-13 10:34:46

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases hit a near eight-month low on Monday at slightly over 51-hundred amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that five-thousand-174 infections were reported throughout Sunday including 16 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-355-thousand.

The tally is down by six-thousand-877 from the previous day due in part to fewer tests on Sunday, but also declined by 673 from a week ago and two-thousand-238 from two weeks ago.

It marks the lowest daily number in 231 days since June 27 of last year, when three-thousand-419 cases were registered.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by five from a day earlier at 263, while eleven more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-747. The overall fatality rate stands unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
