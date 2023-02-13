DP Floor Leader to Pursue Special Counsel Probe against First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said he will push for a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged involvement in the case of stock manipulation of Deutsch Motors.In a speech at the National Assembly on Monday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said that last Friday's court ruling on the case is the outcome of an insufficient investigation by the prosecution and ambiguous judgment by the court.Accusing the prosecution, the court and the presidential office of colluding to protect the first lady, Park said nothing should be off limits in pursuit of justice, which can only be achieved through a special prosecutor's probe.On Friday, Kwon Oh-soo, the former head of local BMW car dealer Deutsch Motors, was handed a suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of manipulating the company's stock prices.The case drew public attention after the DP alleged that the first lady was also involved.The floor leader also denounced the prosecution’s probes against opposition figures, including DP chief Lee Jae-myung on various corruption charges, criticizing the president for privatizing the prosecution’s authority for political oppression and retaliation.