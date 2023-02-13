Hybe to Acquire SM Entertainment Shares Held by Minority Holders

Photo : YONHAP News

Hybe, the management agency of global K-pop stars BTS, is pushing for a public purchase of SM Entertainment shares from minority shareholders following the announcement of the acquisition of a 14-point-eight-percent stake in the rival company.According to financial investment industry sources on Monday, Hybe plans to buy 25 percent of shares owned by small stockholders by March 1 at 120-thousand won per share for an estimated total value of around 714-point-two billion won.As of last September, 70-point-53 percent of SM's shares were held by 52-thousand-129 minority holders.Hybe has agreed to buy the 14-point-eight-percent share of SM held by its founder, Lee Soo-man, for 435-point-six billion won by March 6, also calculated at 120-thousand won per share.The successful acquisition of shares held by Lee and small holders is expected to make Hybe the largest shareholder of SM at 39-point-eight percent.