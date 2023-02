Photo : YONHAP News

Children from six months to four years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from Monday.According to the nation's vaccine authorities, three rounds of the Pfizer shot made for infants and toddlers are to be administered at an eight-week interval.The authorities strongly recommended the vaccination for infants and toddlers at high risk for infection, such as those with underlying diseases, citing a higher rate of criticality or death compared to children and youths.Walk-in vaccinations are available from Monday, while shots for those with reservations will be open from February 20.