Danuri Sends S. Korea's First Images of Lunar Surface

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has sent its first images of the surface of the moon since entering lunar orbit just over a month ago.The science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) released high-resolution photos on Monday taken from 100 kilometers above the moon's surface during Danuri's one-month test run between January 2 and February 3.The space vehicle captured images of Vallis Rheita on January 5, the Sea of Rains on January 10 and the Ocean of Storms on January 13, touted by KARI as the nation's first selenographic photos.Danuri also sent photos of the Earth taken daily between January 6 and February 4 showing phases of the planet from the moon's point of view.After verifying normal functionality and safety during the test, Danuri began its main mission on February 4, which includes scientific research of the moon and the verification of space internet technology using six instruments by the year's end.Following its launch on August 5 of last year aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida, Danuri was captured by the moon's gravity on December 27 and began its orbit.