Police Question Fmr. Army Chief of Staff on Fortune Teller Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have questioned former Army Chief of Staff Nam Young-shin as part of a probe into allegations that a fortune teller was involved in the relocation of the presidential residence.An official of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that Nam was questioned recently over claims raised by former defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan that a fortune teller called "Cheongong” visited candidate sites for the presidential residence last March.The former spokesperson asserted that he had heard about Cheongong’s tour from Nam in April of last year, prompting police to question Nam after grilling a senior official who had worked in Nam’s office.Last March, Boo published a book presenting the claim that Cheongong visited the official residence of the Army chief of staff as proof that the fortune teller meddled in the relocation of the presidential residence.The presidential office filed a complaint with the police against Boo and two journalists who first covered the related story.