Yoon Urges Banks to Use Profits to Relieve Hardships of Public, SMEs

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the Financial Services Commission(FSC) to devise response measures amid criticism that banks are having a so-called “money party” while ordinary and self-employed people are suffering from financial hardship.Issuing the order on Monday, Yoon said the public should not feel alienated by a windfall in profits for banks resulting from the difference between interest on loans and deposit rates that allowed them to hike their retirement allowances and bonuses.Citing the banks' public role, Yoon said they should use their profits to help the public, the self-employed and owners of small businesses who are facing hardships due to high interest rates.The president added that it would be appropriate for banks to use their profits to build strong reserve funds to be prepared for any uncertainties in the financial market.Yoon had earlier equated banks to public service last month during a briefing by the FSC.