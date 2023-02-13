Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Leading PPP Chair Candidates Clash over Remarks about Impeachment

Written: 2023-02-13 14:35:14Updated: 2023-02-13 14:44:20

Leading PPP Chair Candidates Clash over Remarks about Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The frontrunners in the race for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party, Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, have continued a heated exchange of words on Monday over a comment by Kim made on the weekend.

The latest debate surfaced after Kim said last Saturday that if those in power and newly emerging forces collide, the party could be destroyed, raising concerns of an impeachment.

Ahn denounced Kim’s comment the next day, saying on his social media that it was inappropriate of someone aiming to become party chair to mention a presidential impeachment.

Appearing on a radio program on Monday, Kim claimed that Ahn had distorted his remarks and urged him to refrain from making comments that could harm the party.

Kim said he was talking about the party’s past experience with the impeachment of a president after the party suffered from internal strife resulting from a clash between those in power and rising forces in the party.

Ahn, on his part, urged Kim on Monday to apologize to the public for making remarks that could be misinterpreted.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >