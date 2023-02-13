Leading PPP Chair Candidates Clash over Remarks about Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The frontrunners in the race for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party, Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, have continued a heated exchange of words on Monday over a comment by Kim made on the weekend.The latest debate surfaced after Kim said last Saturday that if those in power and newly emerging forces collide, the party could be destroyed, raising concerns of an impeachment.Ahn denounced Kim’s comment the next day, saying on his social media that it was inappropriate of someone aiming to become party chair to mention a presidential impeachment.Appearing on a radio program on Monday, Kim claimed that Ahn had distorted his remarks and urged him to refrain from making comments that could harm the party.Kim said he was talking about the party’s past experience with the impeachment of a president after the party suffered from internal strife resulting from a clash between those in power and rising forces in the party.Ahn, on his part, urged Kim on Monday to apologize to the public for making remarks that could be misinterpreted.