China’s Embassy to Resume Issuing Short-Term Visas for Travelers from S. Korea

Written: 2023-02-13 14:49:17Updated: 2023-02-13 15:00:05

China’s Embassy to Resume Issuing Short-Term Visas for Travelers from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Embassy in Seoul has begun working-level preparations to resume the issuance of short-term visas for travelers from South Korea. 

An embassy official told KBS on Monday that technical preparations are under way to restart issuing such visas, adding that although an exact date cannot yet be revealed, it is expected to happen soon.  

The move comes after Seoul resumed the issuance of short-term visas for travelers from China last Saturday, 40 days after tougher entry restrictions were imposed on arrivals from China amid a COVID-19 resurgence in the country. In a seemingly retaliatory move, Beijing adopted similar measures against travelers from South Korea.

The resumption is speculated to come this week given that the embassy is essentially making final preparations.

On whether China will lift post-entry COVID-19 test requirements, the embassy official said the matter would be up to Beijing.
