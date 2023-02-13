Presiding Judge Named for Interior Minister’s Impeachment Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has designated Justice Lee Jong-seok as the presiding judge for the impeachment trial of interior minister Lee Sang-min.According to the legal community on Monday, the court assigned the case to Lee through a “random electronic allocation” after receiving the motion from the National Assembly last week.Lee entered Seoul National University’s law school in the same class as President Yoon Suk Yeol and became a constitutional court judge in 2018 per the recommendation of the conservative party that preceded the current ruling People Power Party.As the presiding judge, Lee will lead the review process of the motion to impeach the interior minister, a process that can take up to six months.Last week, the main opposition Democratic Party-dominated parliament voted to impeach the interior minister over his response to the deadly Halloween crush.