Pres. Yoon Vows All Efforts to Help Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to mobilize all available resources to help Türkiye, vowing to also support the country's reconstruction.Presidential office spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Monday that the president instructed related ministries to make every effort to secure relief goods and promptly discuss further response measures with Türkiye, during a meeting with his senior secretaries.Lee added that the Korean ambassador to Türkiye will meet with the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency to find out in detail what is needed on-site.He also explained that a second disaster relief team will be leaving for Türkiye on a military aircraft this Thursday, along with 150 tents and over two-thousand-two-hundred blankets.Some 300 medical staffers are also waiting to be sent, including 29 who are ready to depart within a week.In a separate meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Yoon again emphasized the need to support Türkiye as a "brother nation" that had helped during the Korean War.