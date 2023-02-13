Prosecution Appeals Acquittal of Former Lawmaker of Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has filed an appeal against a court ruling that acquitted a former lawmaker of bribery charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong development project.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that it has appealed against the first court ruling on former People Power Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do as it ran against the evidence and law and did not meet social norms and common sense.The prosecution also reportedly discussed the future proceedings of the trial and the direction of investigation.Last week, Kwak was acquitted of charges that he received five billion won, or around three-point-nine million U.S. dollars, in the form of his son's severance pay from asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu in return for helping the company form a consortium with Hana Bank related to the development project.The court, however, fined him eight million won for violating the Political Funds Act.