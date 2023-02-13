Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution Appeals Acquittal of Former Lawmaker of Bribery Charges

Written: 2023-02-13 17:24:40Updated: 2023-02-13 17:25:34

Prosecution Appeals Acquittal of Former Lawmaker of Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has filed an appeal against a court ruling that acquitted a former lawmaker of bribery charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong development project.  

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that it has appealed against the first court ruling on former People Power Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do as it ran against the evidence and law and did not meet social norms and common sense. 

The prosecution also reportedly discussed the future proceedings of the trial and the direction of investigation.
 
Last week, Kwak was acquitted of charges that he received five billion won, or around three-point-nine million U.S. dollars, in the form of his son's severance pay from asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu in return for helping the company form a consortium with Hana Bank related to the development project.

The court, however, fined him eight million won for violating the Political Funds Act.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >