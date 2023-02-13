Yoon Calls for Review of Mandatory PCR Tests on Travelers from China

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered officials to review mandatory PCR tests on travelers from China to ensure there will be no hindrance to people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.He made the call on Monday during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the top office, noting that South Korea has resumed issuing short-term visas to travelers from China in light of a slowdown in COVID-19 in that country.In addition, President Yoon reportedly asked the prime minister to review the nation's immigration rules including the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization system to stimulate the nation's tourism industry and maximize national interest amid the overall improvement in the virus situation worldwide.The president also ordered the government to provide a complete and advance explanation of policy measures so people can prepare for changes.Yoon and Han also discussed the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.President Yoon called for an all-out effort involving ruling and opposition parties, the private and public sectors as well as the central and local governments to win the bid, saying that he will soon visit Busan to personally look into the campaign.