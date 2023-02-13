Top Office Calls for Refraining from Pulling President into PPP's National Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office highlighted the need for officials to retrain from pulling the president into the leadership race of the ruling People Power Party(PPP).A key official at the top office made the call on Monday when asked to comment about a clash between the frontrunners in the race, Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo.Kim said last Saturday that if those in power and newly emerging forces collide, the party could be destroyed, raising concerns of an "impeachment."Ahn denounced Kim’s comment the following day, saying on his social media that it was inappropriate of someone aiming to become party chair to mention a presidential impeachment.A key official at the top office told reporters on Monday that it's inappropriate to drag the president busy with state affairs into the party's national convention, adding that the top office issued the message multiple times.Regarding some PPP lawmakers' calls for reviewing the principle of separating the government and the ruling party, the official said that the top office remains unchanged in its position that it's desirable that party affairs are addressed within the party.