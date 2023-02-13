S. Korean Rescue Workers in Türkiye receive Support from Local Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disaster response team engaging in rescue operations in quake-stricken Türkiye is receiving active support and encouragement from local residents.A foreign ministry official in Seoul said on Monday that the team is making all-out efforts to search and rescue survivors amid continued aftershocks, freezing temperatures and extreme conditions without electricity and water.The official said that when local residents in Türkiye meet Korean rescue workers, they shout out words of encouragement meaning "Koreans are best" in Turkish.The official said the South Korean government will provide support so that the team can operate there safely, while working to provide assistance for relief efforts in cooperation with the private sector.The 118-member rescue team which includes doctors and emergency medical technicians departed for Türkiye on Wednesday and has been engaging in search and rescue operation in Hatay Province since Thursday, rescuing eight survivors and retrieving 18 bodies.