Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Surpasses 37,000

Written: 2023-02-14 08:17:58Updated: 2023-02-14 10:04:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the seven-point-eight magnitude earthquake in southeastern Türkiye and Syria has reportedly topped 37-thousand.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority(AFAD) on Monday, 31-thousand-643 people have died following last Monday's strong quake and aftershocks.

With at least five-thousand-700 deaths in Syria, the combined death toll in the two nations has reportedly exceeded 37-thousand.

This is larger than the toll of 31-thousand recorded in the 2003 earthquake in Iran, making the latest quake the world’s sixth-deadliest natural disaster of the 21st century.

AFP and other foreign media said that the rescue phase is coming to a close, with urgency now shifting to providing shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care.

Survivors are reportedly exposed to a possible “second disaster” due to freezing temperatures, hunger and lack of water amid continued aftershocks.

On Monday, a spokesperson for President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that South Korea will send a second disaster response team to Türkiye, along with tents and blankets.
