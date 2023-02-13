S. Korea, US, Japan Agree to Bolster Cooperation against N. Korean Nuclear Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori issued the position in a joint press conference on Monday after their three-way talks in Washington.Vice minister Cho said that the three nations agreed to sternly respond to any provocation by North Korea and work toward the North's complete denuclearization.He added that South Korea and the U.S. will establish a solid combined defense posture to counter the North's threats and also bolster trilateral cooperation with Japan.The vice minister reaffirmed, however, that the door to dialogue remains open, urging the North to return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.Sherman said that the trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its East Asian allies remains strong, and they will deter the North while urging the regime to give up its nuclear weapons program and abide by its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.