Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-Ssangbangwool Chair's Bookkeeper

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued an arrest warrant for a financial manager of Ssangbangwool Group accused of complicity in the alleged embezzlement and illegal transfer of cash to North Korea by former group chair Kim Seong-tae.The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the man, identified only by his surname Kim, on several charges, including a violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act with the alleged remittance to the North.The court said that the charges against Kim have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee.Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would not attend a court hearing on his warrant, letting the court decide whether to approve his arrest based on the prosecution's presentation of evidence.Kim, who is the husband of Kim Seong-tae’s younger sister, had worked as the head of finances for Ssangbangwool Group for over ten years and is suspected of involvement in the procurement of funds sent to the North via two shell companies set up by the former group chief.Kim Seong-tae is accused of handing over eight million U.S. dollars to North Korean officials in 2019.