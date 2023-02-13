VOA: UNSC Fails to Adopt Presidential Statement on N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council has reportedly failed to adopt a presidential statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November last year.According to the Voice of America on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations said that the Security Council could not pursue the statement as two members "refused to engage" in working-level negotiations.Although the official did not specify the two members, the statement appears to have referred to China and Russia, which have been opposed to such statements or new sanctions against the North.The spokesperson reportedly expressed disappointment that the Security Council remained silent about the North's continued escalatory activities and destabilizing rhetoric, urging all of the Security Council members to condemn the North's dangerous and illegal activities.Calling for a united front by the Security Council, the official added that the U.S. commitment to its regional allies such as South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.