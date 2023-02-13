PPP Floor Leader: Bipartisanship Rapidly Collapsing with DP Majority

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) said parliamentary democracy has begun to rapidly collapse since the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) secured an overwhelming majority in the last general election.In his address to the National Assembly on Tuesday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused the DP of stripping away parliamentary democracy by incapacitating bipartisanship.The floor leader referred to the DP’s arrangement of a "fake defection" of one of its lawmakers last year to railroad a bill aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative power through a committee.Joo then reproached DP chief Lee Jae-myung, currently under investigation by the prosecution on various corruption charges, for accusing the state agency of attempting political oppression with its probes and harming the Assembly's dignity.He also mentioned personnel, financial and legislative controversies during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, saying Moon's five-year presidency was a history of hypocrisy, far from democracy or fairness.