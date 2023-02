Photo : KBS News

Families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims plan to merge the memorial altar at Noksapyeong Station near the site of the tragedy with the one at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall.According to a group representing the families and civic groups, they will officially announce their plans to relocate the Noksapyeong altar during a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.The move comes a day ahead of the Seoul city government's deadline of 1 p.m. Wednesday for the families to voluntarily dismantle the altar at Seoul Plaza, which was established without municipal authorization.Having delayed an earlier plan to enforce an administrative execution removing the memorial in front of City Hall, the city requested that the families propose a new location, a request unfulfilled by the families amid accusations of a lack of sincerity.