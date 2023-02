Photo : YONHAP News

The latest release of new stamps from North Korea include designs depicting regime leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter, Ju-ae.The Korea Stamp Corporation on Tuesday unveiled eight different designs set to be issued on Friday based on photos taken during Kim's field inspection of the launch of the North's Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) last November.Five of the eight designs showed Ju-ae either walking alongside her father holding hands, posing for a photo arm in arm with him, or in a group photo with the troops.This is the first time that she appeared in a stamp and it is the latest in a series of apparent attempts by Pyongyang to idolize the leader's daughter.