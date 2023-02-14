S. Korea, US, Japan Standing United against N. Korea & China

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori issued the position in a joint press conference on Monday after their three-way talks in Washington.As our Kim Bum-soo reports, the three sides will stand united against China as well.Report: Seoul, Washington and Tokyo say their trilateral ties are getting stronger in the face of growing nuclear threats from North Korea.Following the first trilateral dialogue of the year in Washington on Monday, Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told reporters that peace without the North's denuclearization is fake.[Sound bite: First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong]"Peace without denuclearization is fake peace. North Korea has launched a record number of missiles last year, and is yet threatening further ICBM and military satellite launches. In response to these threats, we will strengthen our robust ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and at the same time enhance our trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan."Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman suggested Washington will continue to exert sanctions pressure on the North.[Sound bite: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman]"Standing united, our nations will deter the DPRK and urge it to give up its nuclear weapons program, and abide by its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions. We call for full implementation by the international community and encourage the DPRK to return to dialogue."Seoul, Washington and Tokyo also agreed to stand together in dealing with China.Amid strained Sino-U.S. relations over Chinese spy balloons, Sherman stressed that Washington remains aligned with Seoul and Tokyo to push back on China's behavior, which she said challenges the rules-based regional and international order.[Sound bite: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman]"We will continue to counter the PRC’s destabilizing activities in the South and East China Seas. We will keep working for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Alongside the ROK and Japan, we will find areas where collaboration with the PRC is possible... "However, the deputy secretary left the door open to collaboration with China, specifying climate change, global health and nonproliferation as potential areas of partnership.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.