Assembly Adopts Resolution on Quake Assistance for Türkiye, Syria

Written: 2023-02-14 13:27:10Updated: 2023-02-14 14:41:33

Assembly Adopts Resolution on Quake Assistance for Türkiye, Syria

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has adopted a resolution that honors the victims of a massive earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and calls for Seoul's prompt assistance in the ongoing recovery and humanitarian efforts.

The resolution, which expressed condolences to the citizens of the two countries, was supported by 228 out of 229 lawmakers in attendance at Tuesday’s plenary session, with one lawmaker abstaining.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Tae-ho, the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said the resolution includes a call for the guaranteed safety of South Korean nationals, students and travelers in the region.

The rival political parties also approved a motion for Assembly members to donate around three percent of their salaries this month to support the quake victims, coming to 207-thousand-won per lawmaker from an average estimated monthly income of six-point-91 million won.
