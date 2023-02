Photo : YONHAP News

The two volume novel series “Uncanny Convenience Store” by South Korean writer Kim Ho-yeon is set to be published in English in the U.S. after selling more than one million copies domestically as of November.According to local publisher Namu Bench on Monday, the publication rights to the series' English translation were sold to HarperCollins Publishers, one of the world's biggest English-language publishing companies."Uncanny Convenience Store," primarily set in a small convenience store located in the old neighborhood of Cheongpa-dong in Seoul's Yongsan District, casts light on the daily challenges faced by the neighborhood residents.The series' foreign language publication rights have been sold to 13 countries in eleven languages to date, with domestic plans for a play in April and a television adaptation scheduled for the latter half of the year.