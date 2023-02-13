Rival Camps Agree on Vets Ministry Elevation, Overseas Korean Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have agreed to a revised Government Organization Act upgrading the veterans affairs ministry to a Cabinet-level ministry and creating a new agency for overseas Koreans.The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party said they held a three-plus-three policy consultation meeting on Tuesday and agreed to handle the revised bill during this month's extraordinary parliamentary session.PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said the rival camps had no disagreement on the need to elevate the veterans affairs ministry to enhance support for patriots' families and create an agency that better serves the seven-point-five million overseas Koreans and handles related affairs.The two sides also agreed to hold further talks on the abolishment of the gender equality and family ministry, with Sung reiterating his party's stance on its closure as well as the DP’s continued opposition.The revision to the Government Organization Act will be referred to a vote in a plenary session on February 24 after it passes out of the relevant parliamentary committee on Wednesday.