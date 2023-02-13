Gov't Seeks to Lower Suicide Rate by 30% in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to reduce the country's suicide rate by more than 30 percent over the next five years.The health ministry on Tuesday held a public hearing and vowed to lower the suicide rate, which stood at 26 out of every 100-thousand people in 2021, to a rate of 18-point-two by 2027.The government aims to reduce the rate, which is more than double the OECD average of eleven-point-one, through policy support comprising five tasks which include decreasing social factors contributing to suicide, oversight of high-risk groups and more tailored and effective prevention efforts.Concrete measures to achieve these goals include early detection systems and more training and education for welfare personnel.The government will also cultivate one million so-called "lifeguards" every year who are tasked with identifying potential signs of suicide and notifying experts, while related organizations will also set up a communication system to improve prevention and monitoring efforts.