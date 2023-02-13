Prosecution to Soon Decide on Seeking Arrest Warrant for DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating corruption allegations linking main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to property development projects are expected to soon decide whether they will request a warrant to arrest him.An official of the probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Tuesday there is likely no need for an additional summons considering the progress made so far and Lee's attitude shown during the previous rounds of questioning.The official said the team will comprehensively review its findings then decide how the investigation should be carried out, including whether they should seek an arrest warrant.The official said it is regrettable that Lee did not give detailed responses during the previous sessions when presented with evidence and materials that he himself was briefed on and approved.The opposition leader has been grilled over claims of corruption with his involvement in development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, that began during his term as the city's mayor.