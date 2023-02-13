DP Chief Says Possible Arrest Warrant Decision Difficult to Understand

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he does not understand the prosecution's plan to soon decide on his arrest warrant, saying that he isn't going anywhere.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Lee rhetorically asked whether the prosecution thought he was going to flee.Prosecutors investigating allegations linking the opposition leader to corrupt property development projects earlier said they will decide soon on whether they should request a warrant to detain him, adding there's no need for an additional summons.One official said it is regrettable that Lee did not give detailed responses during previous rounds of questioning when presented with evidence and materials that he himself was briefed on and approved.On this point, Lee said that if there is evidence they should just disclose it to the media.The DP chief has been questioned twice over claims of corruption with his involvement in development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, that began during his term as the city's mayor.