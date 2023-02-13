Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief Says Possible Arrest Warrant Decision Difficult to Understand

Written: 2023-02-14 16:58:37Updated: 2023-02-14 16:59:58

DP Chief Says Possible Arrest Warrant Decision Difficult to Understand

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he does not understand the prosecution's plan to soon decide on his arrest warrant, saying that he isn't going anywhere.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Lee rhetorically asked whether the prosecution thought he was going to flee.

Prosecutors investigating allegations linking the opposition leader to corrupt property development projects earlier said they will decide soon on whether they should request a warrant to detain him, adding there's no need for an additional summons.

One official said it is regrettable that Lee did not give detailed responses during previous rounds of questioning when presented with evidence and materials that he himself was briefed on and approved. 

On this point, Lee said that if there is evidence they should just disclose it to the media. 

The DP chief has been questioned twice over claims of corruption with his involvement in development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, that began during his term as the city's mayor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >