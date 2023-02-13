Hybe CEO Vows to Ensure SM's Independence

Photo : YONHAP News

The CEO of K-pop super band BTS' agency Hybe said his company will ensure the independence of its rival SM Entertainment following the decision to become SM's top shareholder.According to industry sources on Tuesday, during a briefing held the previous day for Hybe employees, Park Ji-won also said that SM founder Lee Soo-man will stay away from management.The briefing was held to share accurate information with employees after the company announced last week it will acquire a 14-point-eight percent stake in SM Entertainment to become its largest shareholder.Park was quoted as saying during the meeting that Hybe respects SM's legacy and will ensure its independence and that Hybe has already proved its multi-label regime.He said Hybe will offer support to maintain and expand SM's own unique value.Regarding the future course of the SM founder, Park said Lee will not take part in management or producing and will take no more royalties.Park also forecast that the key players of the K-pop industry including fans, artists and employees of the two companies will benefit from the acquisition.