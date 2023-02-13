Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Hybe CEO Vows to Ensure SM's Independence

Written: 2023-02-14 17:23:22Updated: 2023-02-14 17:24:04

Hybe CEO Vows to Ensure SM's Independence

Photo : YONHAP News

The CEO of K-pop super band BTS' agency Hybe said his company will ensure the independence of its rival SM Entertainment following the decision to become SM's top shareholder.

According to industry sources on Tuesday, during a briefing held the previous day for Hybe employees, Park Ji-won also said that SM founder Lee Soo-man will stay away from management.

The briefing was held to share accurate information with employees after the company announced last week it will acquire a 14-point-eight percent stake in SM Entertainment to become its largest shareholder.

Park was quoted as saying during the meeting that Hybe respects SM's legacy and will ensure its independence and that Hybe has already proved its multi-label regime.

He said Hybe will offer support to maintain and expand SM's own unique value.

Regarding the future course of the SM founder, Park said Lee will not take part in management or producing and will take no more royalties.

Park also forecast that the key players of the K-pop industry including fans, artists and employees of the two companies will benefit from the acquisition.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >