Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry said it expects positive measures from China amid prospects that Beijing will resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans.In a Tuesday briefing, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that South Korea restarted short-term visa issuance for China last week and has continued necessary communication with the country.Another ministry official said that Seoul anticipates Beijing will take active measures on this issue at an early date.Following Seoul's decision to lift visa restrictions on arrivals from China, Beijing's foreign ministry said it will actively consider doing the same for South Korea.In early January, Seoul imposed tougher entry restrictions on travelers from China amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country. Beijing balked at the move and adopted similar measures against South Korea in a retaliatory move.