Unification Ministry: Kim Yo-jong Also Attended Military Parade

Written: 2023-02-14 17:54:41Updated: 2023-02-14 17:55:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's unification ministry believes the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong also attended the regime's massive military parade held last Wednesday to mark the army's founding anniversary.

According to footage released by the North's Korean Central Television, a woman wearing a black coat is spotted behind rows of soldiers lined up in the parade and she is seen watching leader Kim Jong-un's family from afar.

An official from Seoul's unification ministry told reporters on Tuesday, that while it's difficult to clearly identify the woman captured on a tiny corner of the screen, the ministry believes it is Kim Yo-jong.

The younger sister has been viewed as the second in power after Kim Jong-un but with her low-key appearances lately, some pundits speculate there may have been changes to her status.

However, most experts agree that so far there are no direct signs suggesting a change to her role or authority.
